Girls golf: Princeton’s Addie Carr fifth at Three Rivers Meet

Princeton junior Addie Carr shot a 90, finishing fifth in Wednesday’s Three Rivers Conference girls golf meet at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island.

Rockridge brought in the top three golfers to claim the conference crown. The Rockets totaled 330 behind senior Hannah Graves (72) and juniors Emma Redlinger (84) and Anna Carroll (84) to easily defeat runner-up Erie-Prophetstown (384).

They were followed by Sherrard (396), Orion (404), Princeton (420), Newman (437) and Bureau Valley (484).

Also scoring for Princeton were seniors Addie Hecht (22nd, 104) and Ava Morton (28th 112) and sophomore Reese Reviglio (31st, 114) with freshmen Brinley Kloepping (32nd) adding a 115 and Hanna Claiborne (36th) a 119.

Freshman Michaela Noder paced the Storm with a 113, placing 30th. Also playing for the Storm were Rashida Martin (33rd, 115), Abbie Wahl (38th, 126), Kirstyn Balensiefen (40th, 130) and Gracie Phillips (44th, 164).