Cross country: Bureau Valley boys win quad at home

The Bureau Valley boys team was led to a first-place team finish by Adrian Gallardo (3rd, 19:17.0) on its home course in a cross country quad at Walnut Tuesday.
The Storm took first with 45 points. Princeton and Kewanee both recorded team scores of 53, but Princeton’s sixth runner broke the second-place tie. Hall (72) placed fourth.
Princeton’s Augustus Swanson won the race with a time of 18:10 with Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado placing fourth (19:30) and Princeton’s Tyler VandeVenter fifth (19:42).
Also running for the Storm were Maddox Moore (6th, 20:05), Alex Gallardo (12th, 21:15), Andrew Roth (13th , 21:20), Landon Hulsing (14th, 21:27) and Nathan Siri (15th, 21:42).
Other runners for Princeton were Dawson Lambert (9th, 20:55), Jackson Drozda (19th, 23:50), Kamden Wahlgren (25:09) and Cruz Rodriguez (29th, 27:06).
Also running for Hall were Joseph Caracheo (10th, 21:04), Jeremy Smith (18th, 23:37), Shane Schribner (23rd, 25:01), Cesar Figueroa (26th, 27:06) and William Pikula (28th, 28:03).
St. Bede had two runners - Greyson Marincic (11th, 21:05) and Raundel Hermosillo (22nd, 24:26).
Princeton, which had the only full girls squad, claimed the top two finishes with freshman Ruby Acker (22:02) and Payton Frueh (22:08). Also running for PHS were Alexandra Waca (5th, 23:54), Avery Waca (7th, 26:37) and Ella Grey (11th, 29:56).
Bureau Valley’s Leah House was eighth (28:13) while St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver was 10th (28:44).
Bureau Valley will host the Dale Donner Invitational on Saturday.