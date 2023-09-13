September 13, 2023
Cross country: Bureau Valley boys win quad at home

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley's Andrew Roth (4), Landon Hulsing (2) and Nathan Siri race to the finish line in Tuesday's quad at Walnut.

The Bureau Valley boys team was led to a first-place team finish by Adrian Gallardo (3rd, 19:17.0) on its home course in a cross country quad at Walnut Tuesday.

The Storm took first with 45 points. Princeton and Kewanee both recorded team scores of 53, but Princeton’s sixth runner broke the second-place tie. Hall (72) placed fourth.

Princeton’s Augustus Swanson won the race with a time of 18:10 with Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado placing fourth (19:30) and Princeton’s Tyler VandeVenter fifth (19:42).

Also running for the Storm were Maddox Moore (6th, 20:05), Alex Gallardo (12th, 21:15), Andrew Roth (13th , 21:20), Landon Hulsing (14th, 21:27) and Nathan Siri (15th, 21:42).

Other runners for Princeton were Dawson Lambert (9th, 20:55), Jackson Drozda (19th, 23:50), Kamden Wahlgren (25:09) and Cruz Rodriguez (29th, 27:06).

Also running for Hall were Joseph Caracheo (10th, 21:04), Jeremy Smith (18th, 23:37), Shane Schribner (23rd, 25:01), Cesar Figueroa (26th, 27:06) and William Pikula (28th, 28:03).

St. Bede had two runners - Greyson Marincic (11th, 21:05) and Raundel Hermosillo (22nd, 24:26).

Princeton, which had the only full girls squad, claimed the top two finishes with freshman Ruby Acker (22:02) and Payton Frueh (22:08). Also running for PHS were Alexandra Waca (5th, 23:54), Avery Waca (7th, 26:37) and Ella Grey (11th, 29:56).

Bureau Valley’s Leah House was eighth (28:13) while St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver was 10th (28:44).

Bureau Valley will host the Dale Donner Invitational on Saturday.