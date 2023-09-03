The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa volleyball, girls tennis have strong showings in Saturday tournaments

Girls volleyball
Ottawa takes title at Rochelle: At the Rochelle Invitational on Saturday, the Ottawa Pirates (10-1) brought home the championship after a 5-0 performance.
Ottawa’s victories on the day included: 25-12, 25-19 over Rochelle (Reese Burgwald 15 digs, Ayla Dorsey five kills, Chey Joachim four kills and eight digs, Olivia Evola 12 assists); 25-21, 27-25 over Lisle (Joachim nine digs, Evola eight digs, six kills and eight assists, Haley Waddell eight digs, Ryleigh Stevenson 11 kills); 25-18, 25-17 over Earlville (Joachim 11 digs, Waddell eight digs and two aces, Stevenson nine kills, Skylar Dorsey six kills and nine assists, Evola 13 assists, Addison Duggan two blocks); 25-18, 25-18 over Rockford Lutheran (Burgwald eight digs, Waddell seven digs, Joachim seven digs, nine kills and three aces, Evola six kills and 14 assists, Stevenson five kills, Evola 14 assists); and finally 20-25, 25-22, 25-23 over McHenry (Joachim 12 digs and four kills, Skylar Dorsey 11 digs, two aces, four kills and six assists; Evola 10 digs and 13 assists, Burgwald nine digs, Stevenson with 10 kills, Ayla Dorsey four kills, Duggan two solo and four assisted blocks.
Boys soccer
Serena 7, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the visiting Huskers allowed only three shots on goal in the victory while receiving four scores from Tanner Faivre.
Eduardo Moncada added two goals and an assist, Beau Raikes two assists, and Hunter Staton and Ehthan Stark one goal apiece.
Sandwich played the contest with 10 and later nine players due to illnesses/injuries.
Sterling 3, Ottawa 1: At Sterling, the visiting Pirates led 1-0 before eventually falling to their former conference rivals.
Girls tennis
Ottawa 3rd at own invite: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility on Saturday, Ottawa scored 24 team points to finish third behind Metamora and St. Charles North in the 2023 Ottawa Invitational.
Ottawa’s No. 1 doubles team of Rylee O’Fallon and Emma Cushing went 2-1 on the day to finish runner-up, losing a 6-3, 6-2 championihp match to their counterparts from St. Charles North.
In No. 2 doubles, the Pirates’ Maura Condon and Makenzie Eichelkraut went 1-2 to place sixth.
At No. 3 doubles, Ottawa’s Peyton Bryson and Zulee Moreland claimed the title with a 3-0 day, defeating Metamora 6-2, 6-4 in the championship.
At No. 1 singles, the Pirates’ Layne Krug finished in fourth place, going 1-2.
At No. 2 singles, Mika Moreland also placed fourth with a 1-2 record.