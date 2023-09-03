BCR weekend roundup, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023: Hall golfers win Bureau County Match Play

Hall won the Bureau County Match Play Championship at Hidden Lake Golf Club in Sheffield Friday, topping Bureau Valley, Princeton and St. Bede.
Landen Plym and Jake Diaz went 2-0 to lead the Red Devils with Noah Plym going 1.5-0.5 and Logan Corsolini and Joe Perez each 1-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Oregon: The Princeton harriers made their season debut at the Oregon Open Saturday. No team scores were kept.
Augustus Swanson led the PHS boys with a 29th-place finish in 18:28 for 5 kilometers, 55 seconds faster than he ran in the same race last year.
Other runners for PHS were 90th Tyler VandeVenter (20:37), 111th Ethan Mallery (22:03), 131st Dawson Lambert (23:34), 144th Jackson Drozda (25:32), 155th Kamden Wahlgren (27:36) and 160th Cruz Rodriguez (30:15).
The freshmen trio of Payton Frueh, 22nd (22:40), Ruby Acker, 30th (23:23) and Alexandra Waca 52nd, (24:34) led the PHS girls in their debut.
Also for PHS, Avery Waca was 77th (26:22) and Ella Grey 118th (32:40).
“I thought that we did a real nice job for our first meet of the season. We had seven of our 12 athletes running three miles plus for the first time,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said. “Our freshmen girls did a great job in their high school debut. Some beautifully paced races.”
VOLLEYBALL
At Rock Falls: Princeton placed fourth in the Rock Falls Invite on Saturday, after falling to Newman 25-17, 23-25, 15-8 in the third-place match.
The Tigresses went 2-3 on the day, defeating Bureau Valley (20-18, 22-21) and Morrison (20-18, 20-13) and falling to Rock Falls (20-11, 20-5) in pool play. PHS then lost to L-P (25-20, 25-16) in the semifinals.
Sophomore Caroline Keutzer led PHS (8-5-1) with 23 kills and five blocks while Ellie Harp had 21 kills with 18 points and 12 digs. Other leaders for PHS included Natasha Faber-Fox (58 assists, 27 digs, 23 points), Miyah Fox (33 digs, 28 points), Kelsea Klingenberg (27 points, 18 digs) and Keighley Davis (17 points) and Kathy Macizak with 14 kills each.
GIRLS TENNIS
At Coal City: Princeton placed third in Saturday’s Coal City Quad. Caitlin Meyer and Abby Brown topped PHS by winning No. 3 doubles. Katie Kammerer and Erah Goodale were second at No. 2 doubles and Nora Schneider and Kambri Fisher placed third at No. 1 doubles.
Also for PHS, Emilee Merkel placed third at No. 1 singles and Josie Leone placed fourth at No. 2 singles.
JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL
Puma Classic: Putnam County rallied to defeat Princeton Logan, 4-3, to capture its own tournament in McNabb Saturday. Liberty Sousa had two hits and RBI for Logan, which led 3-1 after four innings.
Earlier in the day, Logan beat Fieldcrest, 18-3, and Spring Valley JFK, 15-3.
Leaders against Fieldcrest were Addison Parry (4-4, 6 RBIs), Kendall Rauh (3-3, 2 RBIs), Payton Brandt (2-3, 3 RBIs), Ava Munson (2-3, 2 RBIs), Payton Harden (2-2) and Sousa (2-3, RBI).
Against JFK, Harden (3 RBIs), Parry (2 RBIs), Sousa (2 RBIs) and Brandt (2 RBIs) all had two hits.