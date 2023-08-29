Volleyball: Three Rivers play tips off tonight

After two weeks of warmups, the Three Rivers volleyball teams are ready for conference play.

The first Three Rivers matches of the season tip off tonight around the conference.

The TRAC openers feature a rivalry match out of the gate between host Princeton and Hall at Prouty Gym. The freshmen (South Gym) and sophomore matches start at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow at 6 p.m.

In other TRAC East matches, Bureau Valley travels to Mendota and Kewanee hosts Newman.

In the TRAC West, Morrison plays at Sherrard, Rockridge travels to Orion and Riverale hosts Erie-Prophetstown.