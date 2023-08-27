The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa places 2nd, Streator 3rd at Pirates’ volleyball invitational

Volleyball
The Ottawa volleyball team went 3-1 to finish runner-up and Streator 2-1-1 to place third at Saturday’s Ottawa Invitational.
The Pirates picked up victories over Lexington (25-10, 25-12), Byron (25-13, 25-11) and Coal City (25-20, 25-11), but fell to Dunlap (25-21, 21-25, 15-25).
Against Lexington, Ayla Dorsey had six kills and Olivia Evola five digs and 10 assists. In the win over Byron, Ayla Dorsey posted five kills, Cheyenne Joachim eight digs and Evola nine assists and five aces. Then against Coal City, Ryleigh Stevenson had six kills, Reese Burgwald 12 digs, Evola 11 assists and Skylar Dorsey 10 assists.
Finally, against Dunlap, Joachim had six kills and 10 digs, Burgwald 13 digs, and Evola 14 assists and 10 digs.
The Bulldogs (4-1-1) defeated Indian Creek (25-20, 25-22), split with East Moline (21-25, 25-21) and fell to Dunlap (7-25, 24-26) in pool play before topping Lexington (25-22, 25-10).
Streator leaders on the day were: Alexa Jacobs (17 kills, four blocks), Sonia Proksa (eight kills, six aces, seven digs), Sophia Pence (eight kills, five aces, 10 digs), Mya Zavada (eight kills, two blocks), Emma Rambo (eight kills, 37 assists), and Rilee Talty (34 digs, three aces).
Cornerstone Christian Academy def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-15, 25-16: At Bloomington, the Falcons fell in straight sets to the Cyclones.
FCW (0-2) was led by Marley Highland (three kills), Giulia Pace (five kills, six digs, an ace), and Cameran Corrigan (six assists)
Boys golf
Ottawa places 4th at Geneseo Invitational
Ottawa posted a team score of 307 to finish fourth behind champion Moline (298), Bettendorf (303) and Naperville Central (304) at the 12-team Geneseo Invitational held at TPC Deere Run.
Drake Kaufman shot a 71 to place fourth individually, followed by Chandler Creedon (76, 10th), Seth Cooper (79, 21st), Bryer Harris (81, 24th), Jacob Armstrong (82, 26th) and Colt Bryson (88, 38th).
Boys soccer
Streator wins its invitational for 10th consecutive time
Streator picked up wins over Dixon (3-1) and Limestone (2-0) to win the title of its invitational for the 10th straight time.
In the win over the Dukes, David Paton scored twice off assists from Landon Muntz and Andrew Vogel, while Noah Russow tallied on a penalty kick. The against Limestone, Paton and Blaize Bressner found the back of the net while Noah Camp made six saves in net to earn the shutout.
Earlville finishes third at own War on 34 tournament
Earlville placed third in its own War on 34 tournament, falling to eventual champion Westminster Christian 3-0 in the semifinals, but topping Morris 2-1 in the third-place match decided by penalty kicks. Griffin Cook scored the regulation goal against Morris off an assist from Easton Fruit.
Football
FCW 35, West Central 20: At Flanagan, the host Falcons stunned the defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association champions on Friday night, leading throughout the Week 1 victory, including 28-14 at halftime.
Payton Quaintance rushed 21 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns for the hosts. QB Seth Jones completed three of his six passes for 86 yards, two to Connor Reed for 62 yards, including a TD, plus one for 24 yards to Kesler Collins.
On defense, Aydan Radke recorded a team-best 11 1/2 tackles, followed by Emerson Weber (11), Josh Lane (8 1/2), Collins (7), Zandar Radke (7) and Toby Hansen (6 1/2), while Collins also had an interception.
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland is home next week at Woodland, facing Champaign’s St. Thomas More.
Freshman Volleyball
Streator lost to St Bede (12-25, 20-25), Tri-Valley (15-25, 7-25) and Earlville (21-25, 25-23, 12-15), but split with Indian Creek (25-17, 19-25) at the La Salle-Peru Tournament. The Bulldogs were led on the day by: Raegan Morgan (seven kills), Jerzy Kolesar (seven kills), Kennedy Harcharik (10 digs), Reese Reinhold (10 assists), and Maggie Wilkinson (four aces).