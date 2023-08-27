Takeaways from Friday’s Bureau County season openers

Here are six things we learned Friday night:

St. Bede strong again

The Bruins outlasted state-ranked Tuscola and Mother Nature for a 34-25 season-opening win in Bloomington after a one hour, 44-minute delay for lightning. Senior quarterback Max Bray, who transferred to the Academy from Aurora Christian, led the Bruins offense with 215 yards rushing and three touchdowns while passing for 158 yards and one TD.

Tuscola was ranked sixth in the preseason AP 1A poll, the Bruins falling just outside the top 10.

New uniforms

The Bruins unveiled a new look Friday with the words “The Academy” written in green across their white jerseys and inside a stripe down the side of their pants, rather than “Bruins” or “SB” from years past.

St. Bede quarterback Max Bray gains a few yards as he is met by Tuscola's Austin Cummings on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington. (Scott Anderson)

A star is born

Princeton unveiled its new secret weapon in the form of sophomore running back Casey Etheridge, who rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 40-0 win at Monmouth-Roseville in his first career varsity start.

He had a 42-yard on the Tigers’ first play of scrimmage after a penalty call and added a 93-yard romp to paydirt. A fan in the PHS section yelled, “Good thing he has Andrea’s (his mom) speed,” which Etheridge later acknowledged, “that’s 100%” correct.

Casey Etheridge

The defense never rests

The Tigers defense proved to be just as stingy as they were last year when they shut out the Titans 48-0 in the regular-season finals. The Tigers return seven starters on defense. It was the Tigers’ fourth straight road shutout and sixth straight opening-night victory.

Storm ready to win

Three Rivers opponents won’t be able to look past Bureau Valley this year. The Storm, who went 1-8 year and seek their first winning season since 2016, had an impressive 26-7 win at Erie-Prophetstown. Junior Elijah Endress ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass from QB Bryce Helms, who also ran for a 20-yard TD late in the game.

Bureau Valley also beat E-P, 28-16, in the 2018 season opener.

Who needs a punter?

High school fans at Monmouth learned you can place-kick instead of punting. Monmouth-Roseville has had an on-going struggle to find a capable punter since last year, so Titans coach Jeremy Adolphson is opting to place-kick in punting situations, a move approved by officials in last week’s scrimmage. The Titans did this throughout Friday’s game with Princeton and it proved just as effective as a punt, gaining about 15 yards more than what the Titans have been getting with their punting game, Adolphson said.

He said it

Princeton senior Evan Driscoll was attended to on the far sidelines and then helped across the field by teammates with what appeared to be a leg injury. It proved to be just a cramp, but having suffered a severe broken leg a year ago on the field and sensing his mom’s concern, he got to the Tigers bench, turned to the crowd and yelled, “Mom, it’s only a cramp.”