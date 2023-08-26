Today’s Ticket: A look at the Bureau County sports schedule for Saturday, Aug. 26

Here’s the area sports schedule for Saturday, Aug. 26
Boys golf - Putnam County Scramble (Edgewood), 9 a.m.
Boys soccer - La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall at Earlville’s War on 34, 9 a.m.; Mendota, Princeton at Oregon tournament, 10 a.m.
Girls golf - St. Bede at Bloomington Central Catholic Invite, 8 a.m.; Princeton Ryder Cup (Wyaton Hills), 8:30 a.m.
Girls tennis - St. Bede, Mendota, Princeton at Newman Invite, 9 a.m.
Volleyball - Bureau Valley at Wethersfield tournament, 8:30 a.m.; St. Bede, Princeton at Hall Early Bird Tournament, 9 a.m.