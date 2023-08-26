IVCC volleyball off to strong start under new coach

The IVCC volleyball team got off to a strong start under new coach Kaitlyn Edgcomb with four wins at the Opening Weekend Tournament in Rockford.
“We really worked on utilizing all of the hitters, including back row attacks,” said Edgcomb, a former Eagles player. “We hit a lot of shots and were very court aware. We also went into each match with an open mind. Being big at the net also helped us a lot, putting up a big block and having big swings. The girls were never timid and would swing heavy every chance they got. The back row really had a big affect on everything as well. Being able to dig those hard swings, cover block and be where they needed to be really helped us to be able to run a strong offense.”
With the 4-0 start, the Eagles matched last season’s win total. IVCC is 4-1 after a loss to Kankakee on Thursday.
IVCC returns several key players from last year in La Salle-Peru graduate Erica Antle (right side hitter), Woodland alumnae Ella Sibert (outside hitter), Ottawa graduate Brea Konwinksi (RS), Princeton alumnae Libby Boyles (OH/defensive specialist) and Ottawa graduate Grace Landers (RS/setter).
The Eagles also welcome a talented freshman class, including L-P graduates Camryn Piscia (middle hitter), Olivia Shetterly (MH), Emma Garretson (OH) and Taylor Pinter (RS), 2022 Princeton alumnae Katie Bates (S), Seneca graduates Callee Bauer (DS) and Neely Hougas (libero) and DePue alumnae Azucena Villagomez (OH).
Piscia and Shetterly are providing a big presence in the middle for the Eagles.
“My two middles, Camryn and Olivia, are huge up at the net,” Edgcomb said. “They can hit shots well and put up a big block.”
Edgcomb said Antle “is a very heavy hitter on the right side” while she said Sibert “can really put the ball away” on the outside.
Bates, the 2021 NewsTribune and Bureau County Republican Volleyball Player of the Year, is handling the setting duties. Landers also sets but is out with an injury.
“Katie has great court awareness and is very versatile when setting the ball,” Edgcomb said. “She does a good job at knowing where the holes are in the court and dumping the ball there.”
Seneca graduates Hougas and Bauer are anchoring the back row.
“Neely makes a huge impact in the back row,” Edgcomb said. “She reads the ball well and adjusts accordingly, making it easier to run an offense.
“Callee Bauer is also very good in the back row. Her and Neely communicate well so they are more effective at digging the ball.”
Edgcomb said she’s looking forward to coaching her alma mater and hopes this season will lay the foundation for the future.
“I’m excited to share my playing experience and the love I have for the game with the girls,” said Edgcomb, a Putnam County graduate. “It really is a new perspective being on the other side of things, but I enjoy it just as much. It’s already been really exciting being able to watch the girls show off their skill set, and I can’t wait to see them progress throughout the season.
“This year, and years to come, I really hope to bring a new type of energy to the game. With being a former player at the college, I know what to expect and how I would expect my teammates to be. … It’s always a positive environment in the gym. I think with the group of girls I have now, and the season going in the right direction, I’m hoping to have a good recruiting year and see numbers of players coming to IVCC go up.”