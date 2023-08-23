August 23, 2023
BCR Wednesday morning scoreboard, Aug. 23

By Kevin Hieronymus
A look at area scores

Volleyball

At Dunlap

Ottawa def. Dunlap 26-24, 25-23

At IVCC

El Paso-Gridley def. St. Bede 28-26, 25-15

SOPHS: EPG 25-21, 25-21

FRESHMEN: St. Bede 25-19, EPG 24-25 (tie)

At LaSalle

L-P def. Princeton 25-10, 25-14

SOPHS: L-P 26-24, 25-16

FRESHMEN: L-P 25-20, 20-25, 15-9

At Lexington

Marquette def. Lexington 19-25, 25-13, 25-16

SOPHS: Marquette 25-18, 25-23

FRESHMEN: L-P 25-13, 25-10

At Manlius

Wethersfield def. Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-10

SOPHS: Wethersfield 25-13, 25-11

FRESHMEN: Wethersfield 25-22, 25-18

At Mendota

Putnam County def. Mendota 25-14, 26-24

At Sterling

Sterling def. Dixon 25-19, 25-15

At Streator

Streator def. Dwight 25-19, 25-14

At Varna

Leland def. Midland 25-10, 16-25, 25-22