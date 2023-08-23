BCR Wednesday morning scoreboard, Aug. 23

A look at area scores
Volleyball
At Dunlap
Ottawa def. Dunlap 26-24, 25-23
At IVCC
El Paso-Gridley def. St. Bede 28-26, 25-15
SOPHS: EPG 25-21, 25-21
FRESHMEN: St. Bede 25-19, EPG 24-25 (tie)
At LaSalle
L-P def. Princeton 25-10, 25-14
SOPHS: L-P 26-24, 25-16
FRESHMEN: L-P 25-20, 20-25, 15-9
At Lexington
Marquette def. Lexington 19-25, 25-13, 25-16
SOPHS: Marquette 25-18, 25-23
FRESHMEN: L-P 25-13, 25-10
At Manlius
Wethersfield def. Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-10
SOPHS: Wethersfield 25-13, 25-11
FRESHMEN: Wethersfield 25-22, 25-18
At Mendota
Putnam County def. Mendota 25-14, 26-24
At Sterling
Sterling def. Dixon 25-19, 25-15
At Streator
Streator def. Dwight 25-19, 25-14
At Varna
Leland def. Midland 25-10, 16-25, 25-22