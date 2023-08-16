The Times Area Roundup: Sandwich, Woodland golf suffer close defeats

Boys golf
Mendota 174, Sandwich 184: At Mendota Country Club on Tuesday, the visiting Indians fell despite receiving a 41 from Noah Cambell and 47 courtesy of Chance Lange. Kai Kernn and Dino Barbanente rounded out the team score, both shooting 48.
Earlville 175, Indian Creek 178: The Red Raiders won a close one, led by Ryan Browder’s nine-hole 40, a 41 from Trenton Fruit and Aaden Browder’s 43. Joseph Jungels added a 51.
Rylee Hill (55) and Mya Ramey (62) also competed for Earlville, which did not have a full girls team for the meet.
Putnam Co. 198, Woodland 199: The Warriors fell by a single stroke despite a team-best 46 from both Tucker Hill and Kyle Bliss. Sam Schmitz (51) and Dylan Denham (56) closed out the four-man team score.