Local Sports Digest: Red and White Nights planned at Ottawa, Streator

Red & White Night and Ottawa, Streator
Both Streator and Ottawa high schools will host their annual Red & White Night this coming Friday, Aug. 18 to preview their fall sports programs.
At Ottawa, the girls tennis Nite Lite Invite begins at 4 p.m., followed by the Booster Club Extravaganza at 5 p.m. with concessions and spirit gear available, girls volleyball and boys soccer scrimmaging at 5:30, the freshman football scrimmage at 5:45, sophomore football scrimmage and other fall team introductions at 6:25, more team introductions and a varsity cheer performance at 7 p.m. At approximately 7:15, a 40-minute varsity football scrimmage will take place with the Pirate Poms introduced and performing at halftime.
At Streator, the varsity football scrimmage is set to begin at 6 p.m., followed by the underclass football scrimmage at approximately 6:30. Football players will be introduced at the conclusion of scrimmages, roughly 6:45 p.m., with the evening capped by performances from the cheerleading squad and Streatorettes. The TD Club will have a booth and fundraisers.
Woodland baseball sweeps Henry
At Henry, the Woodland Junior High baseball team swept a twin bill from the hosts.
In a 20-7 victory, Brayden Matsko (home run, three hits, four RBIs), Parker Hopkins (three hits, three runs), Chase Vickers (three hits), Nate Berry (three hits), Eli Quaintance (three hits), Hayden Marinko (3 K) and Nate Berry (3 K) led the Warriors. In a 16-6 win, leaders included Isaiah Dalton (three hits), Connor Koetz (three hits; 4 K), Bradley Matsko (2 K) and Daxton Branz (3 K).
Shepherd softball bests Pontiac
An 11-1 victory over Pontiac lifted the Shepherd softball team to 4-0. Teagan Darif (12-strikeout no-hitter), Kennedy Kane (two hits, two RBIs), Joslyn Rose (two hits, RBI) and Chloe Thrush (three RBIs) led the Shepherd attack.