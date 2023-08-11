The Times Area Roundup: Morris boys edge Sandwich at Edgebook to open season

Boys golf
Morris 1st, Sandwich 2nd at Indian Invitational: Under Stableford scoring rules, the Morris boys golf team scored a 117 to edge host Sandwich’s 114 for the title of the season-opening Sandwich Indian Invitational at Edgebrook Golf Course.
Seneca (77) placed seventh, Serena (68) ninth and Somonauk (48) 11th.
Individuals in the top 12 included Morris’ Liam Eber (1st, 32 points), Sandwich’s Noah Campbell (2nd, 32), Aurora Christian’s Will McCracken (3rd, 32), Morris’ Joey Lanahan (5th, 27), Sandwich’s Kai Kern and Chance Lange (T-7th, 23), Serena’s Carson Baker (T-10th, 22) and Seneca’s Grant Siegel (T-12th, 21).
Girls golf
Seneca 3rd at Tri-Point Scramble: At The Oaks by River’s Edge in Pontiac, Seneca’s girls placed third and Dwight fourth behind champion Mahomet-Seymour at the Tri-Point Chargers Scramble. Seneca finished with an 80 over 18 holes, with Dwight coming in at 81.