Local Sports Digest: Beep baseball returning to Streator; junior high seasons open

Beep Baseball returning to Streator
The Hardscrabble Lions Club will be presenting a Beep Baseball event Saturday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. (note this time has been pushed back an hour from its original start). The game at Northlawn School will feature a team of Streatorites facing off against the Chicago Comets Beep Baseball club.
Beep Baseball is a modified version of the game played by visually impaired athletes. It uses special equipment such as a beeping ball and buzzing bases, with pitchers and catchers on the same team as the hitters at bat and trying to help their teammate make contact.
The Streator Celebrities will be blindfolded while batting and fielding.
Fans are encouraged to bring chairs, cheer on the teams (between plays, of course) and learn about Beep Baseball.
Shepherd softball wins first 3
The Shepherd softball team is off to a 3-0 start, beginning with a 9-2 victory over Minooka. Teagan Darif (7 Ks) and Kennedy Kane (5 Ks) handled the pitching, with the offense led by hits from Darif, Kane, Leela Gromm, Joslyn Rose, Aaliyah Martin and Sophie Taylor.
Shepherd then won 20-0 over Fieldcrest led by Chloe Thrush’s no-hitter with 10 Ks, adding three hits and four RBIs. Lily Brewer (two hits, three RBIs), Rose (two hits, two RBIs) and Darif (two hits, RBI) also led the attack.
Starring in a 9-5 win over Peru Parkside were Brewer (3 Ks), Kane (10 Ks pitching, two hits and two RBIs hitting) and Darif (three hits).
Woodland Jr. High baseball triumphs 12-1
The Woodland Junior High Warriors defeated Flanagan 12-1 in six innings to open their season. Brayden Matsko (4 K) and Parker Hopkins (6K) combined on the mound, with offensive leaders including Hopkins (hit, two runs), Hayden Marsinko (two hits, two runs), Matsko (double, triple, three RBIs) and Anthony Perrotta (double).