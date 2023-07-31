Streator 10U All-Stars win one, lose one at state tournament

The Streator 10U All-Stars opened the state tournament in LaGrange Park on Saturday with a 9-7 win over Olney but then dropped a 13-6 decision to Ridge Beverly on Sunday.
Streator was schedule to play Elmhurst on Monday night in the double-elimination tournament.
In the win over Olney, Kash Weibel (three RBIs), Conner Koetz (RBI) and Daxton Branz each smacked a single and double, while Urijah Zavada (double), Antonio McStoots, Liam Doty, Kane McCloskey and Davin Cook recorded RBIs. Chad Ferguson (1 IP, 1 K), Weibel (1 1/3 IP, 2 K), Doty (1 2.3 IP, 2 K), McStoots (1 IP, 2 K) and Zavada (1 IP, 3 K) combined pitching efforts.
Against Ridge Beverly, McStoots (two RBIs), McCloskey (RBI) and Branz each posted a hit with Weibel also driving in a run. Christian Jacobs (1/3 IP), Weibel (4 IP, 1 K), Ferguson (2/3 IP, 1 K), Koetz (2/3 IP, 1 K) and Branz (1/3 IP, 1 K) all took the mound.