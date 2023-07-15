July 15, 2023
Bureau County Republican
Isa Ibarra, Grady Thompson awarded Reed Scholarship at Princeton High School

By Kevin Hieronymus
Isa Ibarra (left) and Grady Thomson were awarded the Teddy and Barbara Reed Scholarship at Princeton High School for 2022-23. (BCR file photos)

Isa Ibarra and Grady Thompson have been selected as the 2023 recipients of the Teddy and Barbara Reed Scholarship at Princeton High School.

The scholarship is based on academic accomplishment and participation in sports, awarded each year in memory of the Reeds, who were killed in a tragic accident. Each recipient received $500.

Ibarra was a three-sport athlete all four years at PHS, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball. In addition to her successes on the court/field, she received captain and leadership awards for each team.

In her scholarship essay, Ibarra said she has always stressed the importance of being a student-athlete and taking hard classes to better prepare herself. Ranked 12th in her class, Ibarra said she focused on maintaining her grades at an A or high B level to “ensure I am holding myself accountable.”

Ibarra said she always took advantages of resources at school, especially the math lab, and took her homework on the bus to away games to lessen her load at night. She calls herself a “passionate planner, especially when it comes to my homework.”

Ibarra will be attending Black Hawk College to study pre-veterinary medicine and play softball.

Sports also has been a part of Thompson’s school experience, participating at the varsity level in four sports along the way. In an “effort to try something new and different,” he decided to play golf and run track during his senior year.

Grady Thompson was the 2022-23 BCR Basketball Player of the Year (Mike Vaughn)

Basketball was where Thompson excelled the most, becoming the first Princeton player to be named First Team All-State in 68 years and breaking the school’s all-time boys scoring record with 1,468 career points. He was the 2022-23 BCR Boys Basketball Player of the Year and named unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference.

He said while sports, especially basketball, “are a large part of my life, I can not play them unless I succeed academically.” He received all-conference academic honors every year in high school playing varsity sports. He said, “I always challenged myself to get good grades and take difficult classes that will translated into the college classroom.”

Thompson will be attending the University Dubuque to study Business Administration while playing basketball.

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame as a media member and named as 2020/2021 IPA and 2021 NINA Best Sports Columnist for nondailys.