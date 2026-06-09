Understanding Hip Replacement: Is It Right for You?

Hip pain can make even simple daily activities feel overwhelming. Walking, climbing stairs, and even getting in and out of a car can become difficult. For those considering total hip replacement, understanding surgical options is an important first step toward restoring mobility and improving quality of life.

One increasingly discussed treatment option is direct anterior hip replacement, where the surgeon accesses the hip joint from the front of the body. As Dr. Ahmed Eldib, an Orthopedic Surgeon with Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine who is trained in robotic-assisted surgery, explains, “This approach avoids cutting muscle or tendons; instead, the muscle is spread apart in order to access the hip joint, minimizing damage to surrounding tissue and increasing the speed of postoperative recovery.”

Another minimally invasive technique used by Dr. Eldib is the direct superior approach to the hip; this muscle-sparing approach was developed to minimize damage to the soft tissue. Both the direct superior and anterior approaches are designed to minimize soft-tissue damage and preserve key muscle groups. The key difference lies in incision location and how the joint is accessed through natural tissue planes.

The benefits of these minimally invasive approaches may include less immediate postoperative pain, faster early functional recovery, and a reduced risk of dislocation. Some patients experience a quicker return to activities and improved early hip abductor strength, which plays an important role in stabilizing the pelvis. However, research shows that long-term outcomes between the approaches are similar at 3 to 12 months after surgery.

Choosing the right approach depends on individual factors such as the patient’s body build, previous hip surgeries, and past medical history. Dr. Eldib can provide a personalized evaluation to ensure the surgical plan aligns with the patient’s anatomy, health status, and recovery goals.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Eldib in Ottawa, Morris or Joliet, please contact:

Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

1306 Gemini CircleOttawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 433-0850

www.morrishospital.org /ortho pedics