Product Liability Claims: What Consumers Should Know

Consumers rely on products to make life easier and safer, from household appliances and vehicles to medical devices and children’s toys. When a product fails to work as intended and causes injury, the consequences can be serious. In these situations, a product liability claim may help hold manufacturers and sellers accountable.

Product liability law protects consumers from dangerous or defective products, primarily in three categories: design defects, manufacturing defects, and failure to warn. A design defect refers to an inherently unsafe product due to its design. A manufacturing defect occurs when a product is improperly made. Failure to warn involves inadequate instructions or warnings, which may increase the risk of injury to users.

In Illinois, injured consumers may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages resulting from a defective product. However, proving a product liability claim can be complex. These cases often require detailed investigation, expert testimony, and a clear connection between the defect and the injury alleged.

Many people assume they must prove negligence to pursue a claim, but in many product liability cases, the law applies a strict liability standard. This means a manufacturer or distributor can be held responsible even if they did not intend to cause harm, as long as the product was unreasonably dangerous when used as intended.

Product liability claims are also subject to statutory deadlines. Illinois law places time limits on filing product liability claims, and evidence such as the defective product itself, medical records, and purchase documentation can become harder to obtain over time.

Meyers & Flowers has extensive experience representing individuals and families harmed by defective products. Our attorneys are committed to protecting clients’ rights and pursuing appropriate compensation under the law.

For more information, please contact:

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann

1200 Maple Drive

Peru, IL 61354

Ph: 815-223-0230

www.meyers-flowers.com

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhederan and Herrmann logo 2022