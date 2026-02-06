Illinois Valley PADS to Host Coldest Night of the Year Walk on February 28

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter (IV PADS) will host its 3rd Annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraising walk on Saturday, February 28, 2026, in Ottawa. The family-friendly, one-mile evening walk will begin at the Jordan Block at 4 p.m.and is part of a national event held across communities in the United States and Canada.

The Coldest Night of the Year Walk is designed to raise awareness of homelessness while generating critical funds for local shelter services. This year, IV PADS has set a goal of $30,000, with all proceeds directly supporting its shelters in Ottawa and Peru, which provide overnight shelter, meals, and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in the Illinois Valley.

Participants walk together on a cold winter evening to gain a small perspective on the challenges faced by those without stable housing. The event emphasizes empathy, community involvement, and action to address homelessness at the local level.

“The Coldest Night of the Year isn’t just a walk—it’s a powerful statement of empathy and action,” said Carol Alcorn, Executive Director of Illinois Valley PADS. “By stepping into the cold for a short time, we recognize the daily struggles of those experiencing homelessness. Through fundraising, we help provide warmth, shelter, and hope for our neighbors in need.”

IV PADS encourages community members to participate by registering as individual walkers, forming teams with friends or coworkers, or serving as team captains to help recruit participants and raise funds. Those unable to attend the walk can still support the effort by making a donation.

Registration, team sign-ups, and donations can be completed online at cnoy.com/ottawa . Additional information is available on the Illinois Valley PADS Facebook page or by calling 815-224-3047.

IV PADS

PO Box 1012, LaSalle, IL 61301

Peru PADS: (815) 224-3047

Ottawa PADS: (815) 433-1292

Lily PADS Peru: (815) 224-7970

Lily PADS Too Ottawa: (815) 313-5776

ivpads.com

lilypadsstore.org