The Phone Rings . . .

In a small community, funeral service is never just one person’s job. It is shared by all of us behind the scenes, and it touches our hearts every day. The families who walk through our doors are not strangers—they are neighbors, friends, classmates, and familiar faces we have known for years. Being trusted during such moments is something we hold with deep gratitude.

There are no set hours in funeral service. We are always available—day or night, weekdays or holidays—ready when a family needs us. Much of our work happens quietly in the background, waiting on paperwork and details so families don’t have to during their time of loss.

No one comes to a funeral home on an easy day. People arrive carrying heavy hearts, unsure of what comes next. Empathy in this business is both a gift and a challenge.Some of us can compartmentalize better than others.Some days none of us can help but take our job home with us.

The funeral service isn’t just a business—it’s a calling. The hours are long, the responsibility is great, and the emotional toll is real. But so is the privilege of caring for others when they need it most, helping a friend or familiar face or meeting a new family and helping them on their journey.

One of the most meaningful parts of our work is being the last to care for a loved one—making sure they are taken care of, we are so sorry for your loss.

Rooted in this community since 1903, Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments thanks the families for trusting us. Serving you is not just what we do—it is our honor, Thank You.

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E Thompson Street

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-875-2425

norbergfh.com

Norberg Memorial Home logo