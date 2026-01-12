The Most Common Plumbing Challenges Found in Older Homes

Do you live in an older home? Your plumbing system is likely dealing with decades of wear and tear that newer properties don’t face. Here’s what you need to know about the most common plumbing problems for older homes:

1. Corroded or aging pipes. Many older homes still have their original plumbing. Depending on the age of the house, these pipes are likely made of galvanized steel, cast iron, or lead. These materials are not permanent and eventually rust or break down from the inside out. This deterioration often results in discolored or metallic-tasting water and can lead to leaks behind your walls.

2. Low water pressure. Frequent low water pressure in an older home is often caused by significant scale or sediment buildup inside the pipes. You can monitor this by testing your water pressure regularly. A sudden or gradual drop usually indicates an internal blockage or pipe decay. If cleaning the aerators and fixtures only provides a temporary fix, the problem is likely located deeper within the plumbing system. The experts at Kettman Heating and Plumbing can provide a professional inspection so you can decide if a repair or replacement is needed.

3. Recurring drain clogs. Debris like hair and grease cause clogs in any home, but older drains are especially vulnerable. The interior of aged cast iron pipes often becomes rough and pitted, snagging debris rather than letting it pass through. Many older systems also have design issues that prevent water from draining as quickly as it should.

If you're concerned about the plumbing in your older home, don't wait for a small leak to become a major repair.

