First Steps if You’ve Been Injured in a Hit-and-Run Accident

A hit-and-run accident can leave you shaken, injured, and unsure of what to do next. The suddenness of the event and the absence of the at-fault driver often add confusion during a moment that calls for quick action. Understanding the general steps that follow this type of incident can help individuals navigate an otherwise stressful situation.

The first and most important step is to call 911. Emergency responders can provide immediate medical help and ensure that the police document the scene. Even if your injuries seem minor, it is important to receive medical evaluation right away. Some injuries become apparent only after adrenaline fades, and early documentation strengthens any future claim.

Once emergency services are on the way, individuals often choose to document the scene when it is safe to do so. Photos of your injuries, your vehicle, debris, skid marks, and the surrounding area can preserve details that may fade quickly. If witnesses stop to help, ask for their contact information. They may have noticed details about the fleeing vehicle or captured useful footage on a dash cam or doorbell camera.

Your next step is to notify your insurance company. Many policies include uninsured motorist coverage that applies to hit-and-run accidents. Reporting the accident promptly helps avoid delays and keeps your claim moving.

Finally, contact Meyers & Flowers to discuss your legal options. These cases often involve unique investigative considerations, and legal guidance can help ensure the full scope of the incident is reviewed. The team at Meyers & Flowers will protect your rights, communicate with insurance companies on your behalf, and pursue the compensation you need for medical bills, lost wages, and long-term recovery.

A hit-and-run accident can be overwhelming, but you do not have to face it alone. Call Meyers & Flowers for trusted legal support that helps you move forward with confidence.

