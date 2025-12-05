Season of Gatherings is Not Always Cheerful: Holidays with Safe Journeys

Holidays often bring joy, togetherness, and celebration—but for many people, the season comes with stress, conflict, and emotional difficulty instead. Family dynamics may reopen old wounds, travel and financial pressures can mount, and for those who have experienced abuse, being near relatives they have a history with can trigger anxiety or fear. The team at Safe Journeys understands all too well that this time of year can feel far from festive.

If violence, verbal abuse, or controlling behaviors have been part of your past, simply being in the same room with a relative can stir memories and tension. Add to that crowded schedules, alcohol, and unspoken expectations, and the emotional burden grows heavier. Safe Journeys notes that holiday stress is real for survivors and offers shelter, advocacy, and counseling for anyone feeling unsafe or overwhelmed.

What can help? Establishing a safety plan is a key step. Think ahead about how you’ll respond if conflict escalates. A quiet exit route, a trusted friend to call, or an alternative place to stay can all make a difference.

It’s also okay to reshape traditions and revisit your boundaries. If a gathering feels unsafe or too emotionally draining, it’s valid to choose a different setting or shorten the visit. Surrounding yourself with people you trust, setting realistic expectations, and creating moments of calm can shift the day from survival mode into something more manageable.

If you find yourself unable to find safety within the usual holiday setting, reach out. Safe Journeys exists to support survivors with free, confidential services—because no one should spend a season feeling powerless or alone.

Safe Journeys provides free confidential services, including short-term shelter for people who are unsafe due to domestic violence, along with supportive counseling and other support services for victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault. Please reach out immediately if you need help.

Safe Journeys has offices in Streator, Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, IVCC, and Pontiac.Please visit www.safejourneysillnois.org , email us at info@safejourneysillinois.org , or call our 24 hour support lineat 815-673-1555.

Funding is provided in full or in part by the Illinois Department of Human Services.