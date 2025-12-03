Give Yourself the Gift of Upgrading to an Energy-Efficient HVAC System

The giving season is upon us. While you’re busy picking out the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, don’t forget to treat yourself —and your home—with the gift that keeps on giving long after the holiday decorations are put away: upgrading to an energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Here is why upgrading is the best gift you can give your home:

1. Improved comfort. Energy-efficient HVAC systems are designed to maintain consistent temperatures and humidity levels throughout your entire home. So, you can forget about those annoying hot or cold spots that older systems tend to have and instead enjoy even, reliable comfort in every room.

2. Lower energy bills. Energy-efficient systems use significantly less electricity or natural gas compared to the outdated unit currently running your home. Less energy used translates into substantial savings on your monthly utility costs. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy says that upgrading to a high-efficiency HVAC system, combined with other simple weatherization improvements, can cut your heating and cooling energy use by 20% to 50%.

3. Reduced carbon footprint. Beyond saving money, you’ll be helping the planet. Using less energy means your household is contributing less to climate change, which is a great way to be more sustainable and environmentally responsible.

This December, give your family the gift of comfort, savings, and sustainability. For expert advice and to learn more about a new installation, contact the professionals at Kettman Heating and Plumbing. And to keep your energy-efficient HVAC at its best for years to come, you can count on Kettman for help with regular maintenance, too.

Call (815) 339-6124 or visit https://www.kettmanheating.com/ to schedule an appointment today!

Kettman Heating and Plumbing

107 E. Harrison St.

Granville, IL 61326

Ph: (815) 339-6124

https://www.kettmanheating.com/

Kettman Heating & Plumbing logo