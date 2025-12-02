Caring for Your Mental Wellness During the Holidays

Caring for your mental health during the holidays is important, especially since this time of year can be emotionally complex. While the holidays are often associated with joy and connection, they can also bring stress, loneliness, grief, or financial strain. This can be a particularly difficult time for someone living with mental health or substance use conditions.

Statistically, 64% of individuals living with mental health disorders feel that their condition worsens during the holiday season. Whether you’re dealing with grief, loneliness, stress, family tension, or just feeling off, you’re not alone — and your feelings are valid. It is important to note that you’re not the only one feeling this way.

It can be helpful to cope with the added stress during the holidays by paying attention to your feelings, sticking to a routine, taking breaks and prioritizing rest, setting boundaries, avoiding drugs and alcohol, and knowing when to seek help.

If you’re struggling during the holidays, you are not alone— and your feelings are not wrong. The idea that everyone else is happy and thriving this time of year is a myth. You are allowed to protect your peace, grieve your losses, honor your limits, and care for your emotional health in ways that work for you. Sometimes, just getting through the season is enough.

Remember, this is also a time for self-care and compassion. By taking steps to prioritize your mental health, you can enjoy the holidays while also protecting your well-being.

Call Maitri Path to Wellness at (815) 780-0690 or message us on Facebook @MaitriPath for more information, or to learn more about our mental health and substance use disorder treatment services, including our residential program.

Maitri Path To Wellness

710 Peoria Street

Peru, IL 61354

maitripathtowellness.com

Maitri path to Wellness logo 2022 sponsored