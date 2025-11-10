Youth Basketball Session Two at the Bureau County Metro Center

Youth basketball returns to the Bureau County Metro Center with a second session designed to build skills, confidence, and love for the game in a supportive setting. Registration opens on November 10 and remains available for eight weeks, giving families plenty of time to secure a spot. Separate boys and girls divisions are offered for K–1, 2nd–3rd, and 4th–5th grade levels, so every player competes with peers at a similar stage of development. Practices and games emphasize fundamentals such as dribbling, passing, shooting, and teamwork, creating a positive experience for new and returning players alike.

The program is structured to balance learning with fun. Coaches focus on age-appropriate instruction that keeps kids active and engaged, while also encouraging good sportsmanship. Families can expect a welcoming atmosphere where players improve week by week and gain confidence on and off the court. With clearly defined divisions, athletes receive focused attention that matches their pace, which helps growth feel natural and encouraging.

Enrollment is simple and budget friendly. Prices are $55 for BCMC members, $60 for Princeton residents, and $65 for non-residents. The tentative registration deadline is January 9, so early sign-ups are recommended to ensure placement in the preferred division. All games take place on Saturdays at the Bureau County Metro Center, beginning on February 14 and running through March 21. The Saturday schedule helps families plan around school and other activities, making it easier to commit to the full season.

If you have questions about schedules, divisions, or registration details, please contact Brett Renner, Recreation Supervisor, at 815-872-0840. Whether your child is picking up a basketball for the first time or returning for another season, this program offers a friendly environment that encourages growth, camaraderie, and a genuine connection to the sport. We look forward to welcoming players and families for a memorable winter of basketball at BCMC.

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

