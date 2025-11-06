Seasonal Affective Disorder: Getting Ahead

As the days grow shorter and the weather turns colder, many people notice a change in their mood and energy. For some, these seasonal changes trigger more than just the “winter blues.” They may be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)—a type of depression that follows a seasonal pattern and typically occurs during specific times of the year, most often when sunlight is reduced. Symptoms usually begin in the fall and continue throughout the winter months.

Approximately 5% of the U.S. population experiences SAD each year, the majority of them being women in their 20s and30s. Older adults who are mostly homebound in the colder months are also more likely to experience SAD.

Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder are closely related to other types of depression, such as hopelessness, loss of interest in activities, and decreased self-esteem, as well as anxiety, mood changes, lethargy, increased appetite, excessive sleepiness, and weight gain.

Planning ahead for potential Seasonal Affective Disorder symptoms by taking early preventative measures is vital. Talking to a healthcare provider (such as a physician or mental health professional) for treatment, maintaining a regular sleep schedule, spending time in natural light, eating a healthy diet, and engaging in regular physical activity can all be helpful.

While we can’t control the seasons, understanding and addressing Seasonal Affective Disorder allows people to regain balance and well-being year-round. By combining medical treatment, lifestyle adjustments, and social support, those affected can navigate the darker months with more light—both literally and emotionally.

