Debo Ace Hardware - Freshen Up Your Walls Before the Holidays with a New Coat of Paint (Provided)

With the holidays right around the corner, now is the perfect time to give your home a quick, impactful refresh—and few upgrades are as effective as a fresh coat of paint. Whether you’re hosting gatherings, welcoming guests, or just want your space to feel a little brighter, painting your walls with paint from Debo Ace Hardware in Peru is a simple way to make your home feel clean, updated, and ready for the season.

Over time, walls collect scuffs, fingerprints, fading, and general wear that can make a room look tired. A new paint job covers those imperfections instantly and gives your space a crisp, finished look. Neutral tones like soft grays, warm beiges, or classic whites create a welcoming backdrop for holiday decor, while accent walls in deeper colors like navy, forest green, or burgundy can add a cozy, festive touch.

Paint is also one of the most budget-friendly ways to transform a space quickly. In just a weekend, you can repaint a living room, hallway, or guest bedroom and dramatically change the feel of the space without needing to buy all new furniture or décor. It’s a smart way to prep for company or just create a space you feel proud to show off.

If you’re not ready for a full-room makeover, consider smaller projects like touching up trim, doors, or even cabinetry. These details often get overlooked but can make your home feel clean and polished just in time for holiday hosting.

With the busy season approaching, planning and completing your painting project now means you’ll be done before the first guest arrives or the first decoration goes up. A fresh coat of paint is an easy way to brighten your home, lift your mood, and set the stage for a joyful holiday season.

For additional paint ideas and to get all the supplies you’ll need, please stop by the store or contact:

Debo Ace Hardware

1713 4th St.

Peru, IL 61354

Ph: 815-223-0461

acehardware.com