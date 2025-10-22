What Victims of Medical Malpractice Should Know

When we turn to doctors and hospitals, we expect safe and skilled care. Most of the time that is what we receive. However, when a provider makes a serious mistake and a patient is harmed, the situation may give rise to a medical malpractice claim. These incidents often leave victims and their families facing not only physical recovery, but also financial and emotional burdens.

Medical malpractice cases are complex, often involving extensive medical records, expert testimony, and strict procedural requirements. Consulting with an attorney experienced in this area of law can help clarify whether malpractice may have occurred and what legal options are available. The attorneys at Meyers & Flowers have extensive experience in this field and can evaluate your situation, explain your rights, and help determine the best course of action.

To establish medical malpractice, several legal elements must generally be proven. There must be evidence of a provider-patient relationship, proof that the provider did not meet the accepted standard of care, and a clear link between that failure and the injury. The harm must also have led to measurable damages, such as additional medical expenses, lost wages, or long-term health effects. In Illinois, the law also requires an affidavit from a medical expert confirming that the case has merit.

Many malpractice cases are resolved through settlement rather than trial. Attorneys frequently negotiate with insurance companies to seek compensation for treatment, lost income, and the emotional toll of the injury. If a fair settlement cannot be reached, a lawsuit may be filed, which can involve depositions, expert reports, and ultimately, presenting the case before a judge or jury.

If you or a loved one has been harmed by suspected medical negligence, taking action quickly can protect your rights and provide a path toward healing and accountability.

Contact Meyers & Flowers for a free consultation and let our experienced team review your case.

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann

1200 Maple Drive

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-0230

www.meyers-flowers.com

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhederan and Herrmann logo 2022