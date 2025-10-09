Longtime Princeton Resident Appointed to Park Board

The Princeton Park Board is proud to announce the appointment of a new board member, Dan Smith, whose lifelong dedication to the community and its recreational programs makes him a valuable addition to the team.

A resident of Princeton for over fifty years, the newly appointed board member brings a deep-rooted passion for the town and its parks. Even during his time away for military training with the United States Marine Corps and while living in Northern Illinois and California, Dan continued to consider Princeton his true home.

Currently serving as a production supervisor at Ronken Industries in Spring Valley, IL, he has also spent decades volunteering in youth sports and community programs. Dan’s involvement includes coaching soccer, baseball, football, and basketball, as well as serving as assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop 63. Notably, he coached the Princeton Grizzlies Special Olympics basketball team for seventeen years, leading them to thirteen state championships and forming lasting bonds with many of the athletes.

Dan’s connection to Princeton’s parks runs deep—from lifeguarding at Alexander Swimming Pool as a teen to officiating local sports leagues and working at the Bureau County Metro Center. His commitment to community service is inspired in part by his father, Jim Smith, who served for many years as a member and president of the Princeton Park Board.

“I’m honored to serve on the Park Board,” Dan said. “The parks and facilities in Princeton have played a meaningful role in my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community that has given me so much.”

The Princeton Park Board looks forward to the experience, energy, and dedication Dan brings to the role, and is confident he will help continue the tradition of excellence in maintaining and enhancing the city’s parks and recreational programs.

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

