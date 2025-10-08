Wallace Center for Hearing - October is Audiology Awareness Month: What Does It Mean for You? (Wallace Center for Hearing)

October is Audiology Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of hearing health and the role audiologists play in diagnosing and treating hearing-related issues. While hearing loss is often thought of as something that only affects older adults, the truth is that it can impact people of all ages—and often goes unnoticed until it begins to interfere with daily life.

Audiologist Beth Wallace, M.S., CCC-A, is a healthcare professional who is trained to evaluate hearing, balance, and related disorders. She does more than just fit hearing aids—she conducts comprehensive hearing tests, helps manage tinnitus, and identifies early signs of hearing damage. Her goal is to help people stay connected, safe, and engaged in their environment.

Many people with gradual hearing loss don’t realize it at first. They may start turning up the volume on the TV, asking others to repeat themselves, or avoiding noisy environments. Left untreated, hearing loss can lead to social withdrawal, communication struggles, and even cognitive decline over time. That is why early detection and intervention are so important.

During Audiology Awareness Month, audiologist Beth Wallace encourages you to take stock of your own hearing health. If you have noticed changes in how well you hear—or if it has been a few years since your last hearing exam—this is a good time to schedule a checkup. Just like vision or dental health, hearing deserves regular attention.

Protecting your hearing now can prevent larger issues later. Whether it’s using ear protection around loud machinery, keeping headphone volume at safe levels, or seeking help for ringing in the ears, small steps can make a big difference. Audiology Awareness Month is a reminder that taking care of your hearing is about staying present and connected in every part of life.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Audiologist Beth Wallace at Wallace Center for Hearing, please contact:

Wallace Center For Hearing

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-3201

wallacehearing@yahoo.com

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com

