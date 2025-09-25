Refresh Your Space Before Winter with Painting Projects from Debo Ace Hardware

As the days grow shorter and cooler weather sets in, many homeowners turn their focus indoors. Fall is the perfect season to take on painting projects before winter arrives—and Debo Ace Hardware has everything you need to get started.

When the temperatures drop, we naturally spend more time inside. That makes it a great time to refresh the walls, cabinets, or even old furniture with a new coat of paint. Whether you’re going for a cozy autumn palette or just want to cover up scuffs and wear, a fresh color can completely transform your space. With fewer humidity issues and stable indoor temperatures, paint cures more evenly during this time of year—making fall an ideal season for interior projects.

Painting before winter also gives you the chance to brighten up rooms that may feel dark or gloomy in the colder months. Adding a warm neutral or soft pastel can create a more cheerful atmosphere, especially in rooms with less natural light. Don’t forget small areas like entryways, hallways, and bathrooms—quick updates here can make a big impact.

Another idea: prep for the holidays by updating guest rooms or main gathering spaces with a new look. You can also give kitchen cabinets a refresh with specialty cabinet paint, or update trim and doors for a crisp, clean finish.

At Debo Ace Hardware, we carry high-quality paints, brushes, rollers, drop cloths, and everything else you need for a successful DIY project. Our knowledgeable staff is always happy to offer advice on color selection, finishes, and techniques.

So before winter fully sets in, take advantage of the season and breathe new life into your home. With a little paint and the right tools from Debo Ace Hardware, you can give your space a fresh start for the colder months ahead.

