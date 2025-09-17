Safe Journeys - How to Offer a Support System to Those Encountering Domestic or Sexual Violence (none)

Supporting someone who has experienced domestic or sexual violence begins with listening without judgment. Survivors often carry shame, fear, or confusion, and the way you respond can have a lasting impact. Create a safe space where they feel heard and believed. Avoid pressing for details or offering immediate solutions. Just being present and showing empathy can be the first step in rebuilding their trust and sense of safety.

Let them guide the conversation and respect their pace. Your role is not to control their next steps, but to support their choices. Encourage them by reminding them they are not alone, and that help is available when they are ready. This includes sharing resources like Safe Journeys without pushing them to act before they feel comfortable.

Privacy is essential. Never share what they have told you unless they give clear permission or there is an immediate threat to their safety. Breaking trust can deepen their trauma.

Domestic and sexual violence affect people in different ways, and recovery is not a straight line. It can include emotional ups and downs, moments of silence, or sudden setbacks. Stay patient, avoid frustration, and offer steady reassurance.

Being part of someone’s support system is not always easy, but it can make a critical difference. Kindness, respect, and consistency help survivors take back control of their lives, one step at a time.

Safe Journeys provides free confidential services, including short-term shelter for people who are unsafe due to domestic violence, along with supportive counseling and other support services for victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault. Please reach out immediately if you need help.

Safe Journeys has offices in Streator, Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, IVCC, and Pontiac.Please visit www.safejourneysillnois.org , email us at info@safejourneysillinois.org , or call our 24 hour support lineat 815-673-1555.

Funding is provided in full or in part by the Illinois Department of Human Services.