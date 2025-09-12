Youth Basketball Returns to Bureau County Metro Center — Boys and Girls Welcome!

Youth basketball is back at the Bureau County Metro Center, and this year brings an exciting update. For the first time in years, the program will offer separate leagues for both boys and girls! After listening to community feedback and working hard behind the scenes, BCMC is proud to roll out this new format aimed at creating an even better experience for young athletes.

The program will continue to serve the same age groups as in previous years, with divisions for kindergarten through first grade, second through third grade, and fourth through fifth grade. Games will take place on six consecutive Saturdays, starting November 8, all held at the Bureau County Metro Center. The practices, also held at BCMC, will be held during the week. This structure provides a fun and consistent schedule that fits well into the busy lives of families during the school year.

Volunteer coaches play a key role in making this program possible. BCMC relies on dedicated parents and community members to help lead the teams, teach fundamentals, and build a positive, team-focused environment. Whether you have coaching experience or are simply looking to get involved, volunteers are always appreciated and are needed to ensure the program runs smoothly.

The cost to participate is $55 for Bureau County Metro Center members, $60 for Princeton residents, and $65 for non-residents. These fees cover all six weeks of the season and help support the cost of equipment, staffing, and facilities. Registration begins next week, and families are encouraged to sign up early to secure a spot.

To register or learn more, simply call or stop by the Bureau County Metro Center. With both boys and girls leagues now available, the program promises to be bigger and better than ever. It is a great opportunity for kids to stay active, make friends, and learn the game in a fun, supportive setting.

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

