Long-term Disability Insurance: Do You Need It?

Most people plan for retirement and purchase health or life insurance, but one important type of coverage is often overlooked: long-term disability insurance. This protection ensures that if an illness or injury prevents you from working for an extended period, you will still receive a portion of your income.

More than one in four workers will experience a disability before reaching retirement age. Short-term policies may cover a few weeks or months, but they rarely provide support for lengthy recoveries or chronic conditions. Long-term disability insurance fills that gap and helps keep your household financially secure in the event of the unexpected.

Losing your paycheck for six months or more can create severe strain. Mortgage payments, utilities, childcare, and other everyday expenses continue even when you cannot work. Long-term disability insurance typically replaces 50 to 70 percent of your salary, allowing you to focus on recovery without draining savings or retirement accounts.

This type of protection is especially important if you rely on your income to support a family, your employer does not provide disability benefits, you have limited emergency savings, or your job carries a higher risk of injury.

Policies vary in coverage length, waiting periods, and benefit amounts.

You cannot predict every twist in life, but you can prepare. Long-term disability insurance is more than a safeguard—it is a financial lifeline that protects your future and your family’s stability.

To explore your options, contact an insurance agent or broker.

