Tips for Adjusting to Hearing Aids

Getting hearing aids is the first step toward better hearing. Just like learning a new skill or adapting to a new pair of glasses, wearing hearing aids involves a period of adjustment. Hearing loss occurs gradually over time, and adapting to hearing again is a process that takes time, too. With a little patience, the right strategies, and proper guidance, you can ease into the experience and start enjoying the benefits hearing aids offer.

The parts of the ear and brain that detect sound become inactive when you have hearing loss. You must learn to recognize and interpret sounds again. Your brain needs time to adapt. Sounds may seem loud, tinny, or unnatural at first. That’s normal. Over time, your brain will begin to recognize and adjust to these sounds, making listening feel more natural. As you adjust, speech will become clearer, and communicating with others will be easier. The benefits are endless.

Prescription hearing aids are programmed especially for you and your hearing loss. Your Audiologist can ease you into hearing again. Hearing aids can be programmed on the conservative side initially, and as you adjust the gain can be increased over several weeks until you reach your prescribed settings. To adjust, you must put your hearing aids in and wear them all the time.

Submerging yourself in sound and conversations will help retrain your ears and improve your speech understanding. Watching television or listening to audiobooks is another great way to stimulate your auditory system as you adjust to hearing new things again.

It’s also important to communicate with your hearing care provider. If certain sounds are uncomfortable or you’re having trouble in specific environments, your provider can fine-tune your devices for a better fit and clearer performance.

Finally, be patient with yourself. It can take several weeks to fully adjust, but the improved quality of life, better conversations, reduced listening fatigue, and engagement with the world are well worth it. With consistency and support, your new hearing aids will soon become a natural part of your daily routine that you will cherish and enjoy.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Audiologist Beth Wallace at Wallace Center for Hearing

