Signs Your Home Might Need a New Water Softener

Hard water can silently cause damage to your plumbing, appliances, and even your skin and hair. A water softener is designed to remove minerals like calcium and magnesium, but over time, even the best systems can wear out. Recognizing the signs that your home may need a new water softener can save you money and frustration.

One of the most obvious indicators is a noticeable change in water quality. If you start seeing spots on dishes or glassware, soap that doesn’t lather properly, or residue on sinks and faucets, your current system may no longer be effectively softening the water. You may also notice your laundry feels stiff or rough, or your clothes appear dull even after washing—another sign that mineral buildup is no longer being controlled.

Another warning is increased scaling in your plumbing or appliances. Hard water minerals can accumulate inside pipes, water heaters, and appliances like dishwashers and washing machines, leading to inefficiency or even damage. If you’re experiencing reduced water flow, higher energy bills, or frequent appliance repairs, it may be time to consider a replacement softener.

Your water softener itself can also show signs of aging. Leaks, strange noises, or frequent need for maintenance indicate that your system is struggling. If your softener is over ten years old, it might simply be past its lifespan and unable to provide the consistent performance your home needs.

Paying attention to these signs ensures your home stays protected from hard water damage. Investing in a replacement now can prevent costly repairs and provide long-term benefits for your home and family.

Kettman Heating and Plumbing has been addressing plumbing and HVAC needs for Granville and the surrounding communities for over 40 years.

For more information about water softeners, please call the expert team at (815) 339-6124 or visit https://www.kettmanheating.com/ .

Kettman Heating and Plumbing

107 E. Harrison St.

Granville, IL 61326

Ph: (815) 339-6124

https://www.kettmanheating.com/

Kettman Heating & Plumbing logo