Fall Home Projects and Maintenance Made Easy with Debo Ace Hardware

As cooler weather rolls in and the leaves begin to change, fall becomes the ideal season to tackle home improvement and maintenance projects. Debo Ace Hardware is here to help you get your home and yard ready for the colder months with trusted products and expert advice.

Start outside by preparing your lawn for winter. Fall is the best time to fertilize, reseed, and clean up fallen leaves. Debo Ace has everything you need, from rakes and leaf blowers to lawn bags and fertilizers. It’s also important to drain and store hoses and protect outdoor faucets with insulated covers to prevent freezing.

This season is also perfect for sealing up your home. Inspect windows and doors for drafts and use weather stripping or caulk to close gaps. These simple fixes can go a long way in improving energy efficiency and lowering your heating bills. Debo Ace Hardware also offers insulation kits and door sweeps to help keep the warm air in and the cold air out.

Inside the house, fall is a smart time to check your heating system. Replace furnace filters and test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. If you have a fireplace or wood-burning stove, stock up on firewood or pellets and grab supplies to clean your chimney for safe use all winter.

Fall also offers a chance to make small updates indoors before holiday gatherings begin. A fresh coat of paint, new cabinet hardware, or updated light fixtures can make your space feel more inviting without breaking the bank.

Whatever your plans are this fall, Debo Ace Hardware in Peru is your go-to resource for seasonal tools, supplies, and expert help. Stop in and get everything you need to take care of your home before winter settles in.

For more information about fall project ideas and maintenance supplies, please contact:

Debo Ace Hardware

1713 4th St.

Peru, IL 61354

Ph: 815-223-0461

acehardware.com