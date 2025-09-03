Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sponsored | Illinois Valley

Organizations That Assist With Funeral Expenses

Norberg Memorial Home - Organizations That Assist With Funeral Expenses

Norberg Memorial Home - Organizations That Assist With Funeral Expenses (none)

By Norberg Memorial Home [sponsored]

Funerals are often one of the most unexpected and significant financial burdens a family can face. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the average cost of a funeral can range from $7,000 to $10,000 or more, depending on services and arrangements. Fortunately, several organizations and programs exist to help ease the burden of funeral costs.

Government Assistance:

  1. Social Security Administration (SSA) The SSA provides a one-time modest death benefit of $255 to eligible surviving spouses or dependents to help offset immediate expenses.
  2. Veterans Affairs (VA) Benefits Veterans and their families may qualify for burial and funeral benefits, including burial in a national cemetery, grave markers, and allowances for funeral expenses. The VA may also reimburse some costs if the veteran was receiving a VA pension or died in a VA hospital.
  3. State and County Programs Many states and counties operate indigent burial programs for families with limited income. Eligibility and benefits vary by location - contact your local health or human services office for details.

Charitable Organizations:

  1. The Funeral Consumers Alliance (FCA) - offers education on affordable funeral options and may direct families to resources for financial help.
  2. Final Farewell - provides financial assistance and support for families who have lost a child, including connecting families with low-cost funeral providers.
  3. Children’s Burial Assistance, Inc. - helps families bury children with dignity, and offers grants and connects families to funeral homes willing to discount services.
  4. Local Faith-Based Organizations - Churches, synagogues, mosques, and other faith communities often offer funeral assistance funds or coordinate community support to cover expenses.

Crowdfunding and Community Support: Crowdfunding through GoFundMe, Ever Loved, or GiveSendGo can mobilize support quickly from extended networks of friends, family, and the broader community.

Life Insurance and Pre-Need Policies: Life insurance policies and pre-need funeral plans can cover a large portion of costs. Check old bank statements or employment records, or contact the state’s insurance department to locate unclaimed policies.

For more information, please contact:

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E Thompson Street

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-875-2425

norbergfh.com

Norberg Memorial Home logo

Norberg Memorial Home logo

[Sponsored] Norberg Memorial Home - Princeton, IL [Sponsored] Norberg Memorial Home - Princeton, IL

SponsoredNewsTribune