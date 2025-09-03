Organizations That Assist With Funeral Expenses

Funerals are often one of the most unexpected and significant financial burdens a family can face. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the average cost of a funeral can range from $7,000 to $10,000 or more, depending on services and arrangements. Fortunately, several organizations and programs exist to help ease the burden of funeral costs.

Government Assistance:

Social Security Administration (SSA) The SSA provides a one-time modest death benefit of $255 to eligible surviving spouses or dependents to help offset immediate expenses. Veterans Affairs (VA) Benefits Veterans and their families may qualify for burial and funeral benefits, including burial in a national cemetery, grave markers, and allowances for funeral expenses. The VA may also reimburse some costs if the veteran was receiving a VA pension or died in a VA hospital. State and County Programs Many states and counties operate indigent burial programs for families with limited income. Eligibility and benefits vary by location - contact your local health or human services office for details.

Charitable Organizations:

The Funeral Consumers Alliance (FCA) - offers education on affordable funeral options and may direct families to resources for financial help. Final Farewell - provides financial assistance and support for families who have lost a child, including connecting families with low-cost funeral providers. Children’s Burial Assistance, Inc. - helps families bury children with dignity, and offers grants and connects families to funeral homes willing to discount services. Local Faith-Based Organizations - Churches, synagogues, mosques, and other faith communities often offer funeral assistance funds or coordinate community support to cover expenses.

Crowdfunding and Community Support: Crowdfunding through GoFundMe, Ever Loved, or GiveSendGo can mobilize support quickly from extended networks of friends, family, and the broader community.

Life Insurance and Pre-Need Policies: Life insurance policies and pre-need funeral plans can cover a large portion of costs. Check old bank statements or employment records, or contact the state’s insurance department to locate unclaimed policies.

