Maitri Path to Wellness Hosts 2nd Annual Recovery Awareness Event in September

Recovery is a journey worth celebrating—and this September, the community is invited to do just that at the 2nd Annual Recovery Awareness Event, hosted by Maitri Path to Wellness. Set for Saturday, September 13th from 12 to 5 p.m.at Centennial Park in Peru, the event promises an uplifting day filled with music, fun, education, and community connection.

Centered around the theme “Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” the event aims to shine a light on the importance of recovery—not just for individuals, but for the communities that support them. Whether you’re in recovery yourself, know someone who is, or simply want to show your support, this event welcomes everyone with open arms.

Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of activities, including live music from Tyler Phillips, heartfelt stories from guest speakers, and a park full of engaging fun. Kids can look forward to a bounce house, blow-up slide, face painting, popcorn, snow cones, and classic games like a balloon toss and potato sack race. Adults and families alike will enjoy resource tables, vendors, a dunk tank, and the chance to win exciting prizes in raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing.

Perhaps the most meaningful part of the day is the opportunity to hear personal stories from those who have walked the path of recovery. Their strength and resilience inspire hope and remind us that recovery is possible—and worth celebrating.

So bring your lawn chairs, your friends, and your support. Let’s come together as a community to uplift one another and celebrate progress, healing, and the power of recovery. We can’t wait to see you there!

Call Maitri Path to Wellness at (815) 780-0690 or message us on Facebook @MaitriPath for more information, or to learn more about our mental health and substance use disorder treatment services, including our residential program.

Maitri Path To Wellness

710 Peoria Street

Peru, IL 61354

maitripathtowellness.com

Maitri path to Wellness logo 2022 sponsored