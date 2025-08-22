Prepare for Fall: Lawn Care, Outdoor Furniture, and More

As summer winds down and cooler temperatures roll in, it’s time to shift your focus outdoors and prepare your yard and patio for the changing season. Taking a few simple steps now can protect your investment, keep your lawn healthy, and make spring cleanup much easier.

Start with your lawn. Fall is a critical time for grass maintenance, as your lawn uses this period to recover from summer stress and prepare for winter dormancy. Begin by giving it one last good mow, keeping blades at about 2.5 to 3 inches. This helps prevent disease while allowing the grass to absorb sunlight and nutrients. Applying a fall fertilizer gives roots a boost to strengthen them for colder weather.

Don’t overlook fallen leaves. While they may look picturesque, too many can smother your grass and lead to mold or pests. Rake regularly or mulch them with a mower to feed your lawn naturally.

Outdoor furniture should be cleaned and covered or stored before harsh weather sets in. Wipe down tables, chairs, and cushions with mild soap and water to remove dirt, sunscreen residue, and debris. Once dry, use furniture covers or move items into a shed or garage to extend their lifespan. Even weather-resistant materials benefit from being protected through the winter months.

Now’s also the time to clean your grill thoroughly. Scrub grates, empty the drip tray, and disconnect propane tanks if needed. A durable grill cover will protect it from snow, moisture, and rust throughout the off-season.

Taking a little time in early fall to care for your yard and patio gear goes a long way in keeping everything looking good and working well when warm weather returns. It’s a satisfying way to close out the season—and set the stage for a smooth start next spring.

Debo Ace Hardware in Peru offers everything you'll need to care for your lawn and patio gear.

