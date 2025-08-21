Ottawa Friendship House - Concert for a Cause: An Evening of Music, Community, and Impact

Mark your calendar for a truly unforgettable night! On Saturday, September 20th, Ottawa Friendship House (OFH) is hosting its annual Concert for a Cause, a special evening of live music, connection, and giving back—featuring Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Natalie Hemby. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Held on the Ottawa Friendship House campus at 1718 N 2525th Rd in Ottawa, this event offers more than just incredible entertainment. It’s a chance for the community to come together and support the vital work OFH does to improve the lives of individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

You may not know Natalie Hemby by name, but you’ve definitely heard her work. She’s the creative force behind hit songs like “Pontoon” by Little Big Town, “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves, and “White Liar” by Miranda Lambert. She’s also a member of the acclaimed country supergroup The Highwomen. Her storytelling and talent promise an inspiring performance you won’t want to miss.

This concert is also a key fundraiser for Ottawa Friendship House, and there are several ways to get involved. Sponsorships are available at multiple levels—each offering concert perks and valuable community recognition. Whether you become a Table Sponsor and enjoy wine and snacks with friends or contribute as a Gold or Silver Sponsor, your support directly benefits their mission.

Of course, you can also help simply by attending the concert and bringing a friend. All ticket proceeds support the services and programs at Ottawa Friendship House. And if you can’t make it, help spread the word by sharing this event on social media or by inviting others.

Let’s come together for an evening of music, purpose, and community. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org

