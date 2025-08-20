Why Prescription Hearing Aid Fittings Make All the Difference

Hearing aids are a life-changing tool for millions of people, but their effectiveness depends heavily on one important factor: how well they are fit. A prescription hearing aid fitting goes far beyond simply choosing a device—it ensures the best possible performance, comfort, and long-term satisfaction.

One of the biggest benefits of a prescription fit is personalized sound quality. During a fitting, audiologist Beth Wallace, M.S., CCC-A, will program the hearing aids based on your unique hearing loss, lifestyle, and listening preferences. The devices are fine-tuned to amplify the frequencies you struggle with most, while minimizing background noise and improving clarity in conversations.

Your hearing aids will be specifically programmed to your hearing loss at each frequency in each ear individually. The fitting is then verified with real ear measurements. The output of the hearing aids is tested in your ears to assure prescription targets are being met. Verification measurements are not completed at many offices, but they are at Wallace Center for Hearing— this is essential in assuring proper benefit.

Comfort is another major reason prescription fittings matter. Everyone’s ears are different in shape and size, and hearing aids that don’t fit properly can cause discomfort or feedback, or even fall out during use. Custom-molded earpieces ensure a secure and comfortable fit for all-day wear, whether you’re relaxing at home or out in a busy environment.

Knowing your hearing aids are working as they should—and that they’ve been tailored just for you—makes it easier to engage in conversations, enjoy social settings, and stay connected to the world around you. It’s the key to hearing more clearly, living more comfortably, and making the most of every moment.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Audiologist Beth Wallace at Wallace Center for Hearing, please contact:

Wallace Center For Hearing, LLC

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-3201

wallacehearing@yahoo.com

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com

