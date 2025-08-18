August is Overdose Awareness Month: A Time to Reflect, Educate, and Take Action

Every August, communities across the country come together to observe Overdose Awareness Month—a time to remember those lost to overdose, support those in recovery, and bring attention to a public health crisis that affects families from every walk of life.

Overdose deaths have continued to rise in recent years, driven by the increasing presence of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids in the drug supply. But it’s not just opioids—overdoses involving stimulants, prescription medications, and combinations of substances are also on the rise. Behind every statistic is a person—a loved one, a neighbor, a friend—whose life was cut short, often without warning.

Raising awareness is more than wearing a ribbon or attending a vigil—it means having honest conversations about addiction, reducing the stigma that keeps people from seeking help, and understanding that recovery is possible with the right support.

Education also plays a crucial role. Learning to recognize the signs of overdose, how to use life-saving tools like naloxone, and where to find resources can make a difference in a moment that matters.

This month is also an opportunity to show support for families and individuals affected by substance use disorder. Whether through local events, social media campaigns, or simply checking in on someone who may be struggling, small actions can have a powerful impact.

As we move through Overdose Awareness Month, let us remember that every life lost was preventable—and every life saved is worth fighting for. By staying informed, compassionate, and involved, we can help create communities where people feel safe, supported, and never alone in their journey toward healing.

If you or someone you love is struggling, help is out there. With Maitri Path to Wellness’s full range of services, individuals can find a treatment plan that fits their needs.

For further information or to schedule an appointment, contact Maitri Path to Wellness.

Maitri Path to Wellness

710 Peoria Street

Peru, IL 61354

maitripathtowellness.com

Maitri path to Wellness logo 2022 sponsored