Teaching Children Safety: Why Early Conversations and Clear Rules Matter

Teaching children how to stay safe is one of the most important responsibilities parents and educators share. While it’s not always easy to talk about tough topics, simple, age-appropriate safety rules can empower kids to recognize unsafe situations, set personal boundaries, and ask for help when needed.

Two foundational rules often introduced at a young age are The Touching Rule and the Always Ask First Rule. The Touching Rule helps children understand that no one should touch their private body parts unless it’s to keep them healthy—such as during a medical check-up—and even then, it should feel safe and respectful. This rule helps children recognize inappropriate behavior and understand that they have the right to say no and tell a trusted adult.

The Always Ask First Rule teaches children to check with a parent or caregiver before going anywhere, accepting gifts, or making decisions that could affect their safety. This encourages communication and ensures that adults stay informed about what’s happening in a child’s day-to-day life.

Programs like the Second Step Child Protection Unit help reinforce these important messages in schools. Designed for early learners through 5th grade, this curriculum teaches children how to recognize unsafe situations, refuse unwanted attention, and report to a trusted adult. It also trains school staff on how to support child safety, respond to disclosures, and partner with families to keep the lines of communication open.

Ultimately, teaching safety isn’t about creating fear—it’s about building trust and confidence. When children are equipped with the tools to recognize danger and know they’ll be supported if they speak up, they are better protected and more prepared. Safety conversations should start early, be ongoing, and always remind kids that they have the right to feel safe, respected, and heard.

Safe Journeys provides free confidential services, including short-term shelter for people who are unsafe due to domestic violence, along with supportive counseling and other support services for victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault. Please reach out immediately if you need help.

Safe Journeys has offices in Streator, Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, IVCC, and Pontiac. Please visit www.safejourneysillnois.org , email us at info@safejourneysillinois.org , or call our 24 hour support line at 815-673-1555.

Funding is provided in full or in part by the Illinois Department of Human Services.