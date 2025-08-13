The Impact of Humidity on HVAC Performance

High humidity forces your HVAC system to work harder, which can increase energy costs, reduce cooling efficiency, promote mold, and trap indoor pollutants. To that end, managing humidity is essential for your system’s performance and longevity. Here are some tips for controlling humidity levels and optimizing the efficiency of your system:

1. Perform regular maintenance. To counteract humidity’s impact, scheduled maintenance is essential for keeping your HVAC system operating efficiently. This should include regularly changing air filters, cleaning coils, and checking for moisture or mold. This keeps your system running efficiently, lowers energy bills, and prevents expensive repairs down the line. To have your system professionally serviced, contact the experts at Kettman Heating and Plumbing.

2. Invest in a dehumidifier. If your home still feels damp even when the A/C is running, the problem is excess humidity. A whole-home dehumidifier can solve this by pulling moisture from the air, reducing the strain on your A/C, and preventing issues like clammy surfaces and musty smells. Kettman Heating and Plumbing can help you choose and install the right dehumidifier to improve your comfort this summer.

3. Improve ventilation. Cooking and showering add a lot of moisture to your indoor air. On humid days, always use the exhaust fans in your kitchen and bathroom to vent that moisture outside, improving comfort and reducing the strain on your HVAC system.

