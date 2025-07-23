Telehealth: A New Era of Healthcare in Rural Areas

Telehealth is reshaping how people in rural communities access care, turning once-isolated homes into connected hubs for doctors’ visits, mental health check-ins, and chronic condition management. But none of that would be possible without one critical ingredient: fast, reliable internet.

In northern Illinois and beyond, fiber-optic internet is powering this healthcare transformation. With the ability to support secure video calls, real-time monitoring, and instant data transfers, fiber has become a lifeline, especially in communities where hospitals are miles away and specialist appointments once required full-day travel.

“Telehealth depends on high-speed, dependable connections,” said Scott Franko, Director of Business Development at Surf Internet. “We’re building out fiber in these rural areas so that distance and geography no longer stand in the way of quality healthcare.”

From older adults managing mobility challenges to parents scheduling pediatric visits between farm chores, telehealth supported by Surf’s fiber network is delivering not just convenience, but critical access. And in regions where healthcare providers are limited, it helps local patients get the care they need without leaving their community.

Beyond video visits, fiber internet also supports tools like electronic health records, remote diagnostics, and wearable medical devices that track vitals in real time. These technologies allow for more proactive care, catching issues early and improving outcomes, particularly for patients with chronic illnesses.

Surf Internet’s ongoing expansion across rural Illinois ensures that these life-changing services continue to grow, closing gaps in care and strengthening the overall health of the region. To see if your home is eligible for Surf’s high-speed internet, visit surfinternet.com .

Surf Internet Logo