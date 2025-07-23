Navigating the Menopause Years

Menopause is a natural phase in a woman’s life, but it isn’t always easy. In the years leading up to menopause—known as perimenopause—many women begin to notice changes in their body. These changes result from shifts in estrogen levels, which can start as early as ten years before a woman’s last period.

According to Dr. Rosa Aramburo, a gynecologist with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, and mood swings are some of the most common symptoms. “Vaginal dryness is also a common issue and can impact comfort and intimacy,” she added. “Once menopause begins—defined as not having a period for 12 months—these symptoms may continue or even worsen.”

While every woman’s experience is unique, various treatment options are available. “Hormone therapy is one way to manage symptoms,” said Dr. Aramburo. “It replaces the estrogen that the body is no longer producing. Hormones can be taken as a pill, patch, or cream. Not every woman is a candidate, so treatment plans are personalized based on age, medical history, and how long it’s been since menopause began.”

It’s important to know that you don’t need to suffer through menopause alone. If symptoms are affecting your daily life or relationships, it’s time to talk to a doctor. Dr. Aramburo can confirm whether symptoms are related to menopause and help you decide what kind of treatment, if any, is right for you.

Even after menopause, maintaining your health is crucial. “Regular exams and screenings remain essential, and remember: if you ever experience vaginal bleeding after menopause, don’t ignore it. It’s not normal and should be evaluated right away,” said Dr. Aramburo.

Menopause can be challenging, but with support and the proper care, women can move through it feeling empowered and informed.

At Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, Dr. Aramburo provides personalized care through every stage of a woman’s life. Schedule your appointment today at morrishospital.org/obgyn .

