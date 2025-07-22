Substance Use Recovery: What’s Right for You

Choosing the right recovery program is a crucial step in overcoming a Substance Use Disorder (SUD). Recovery is a large scope of diversity that differs from person to person. It is a highly personal process that offers continued growth and achievement, but also the resilience to manage setbacks. The key component of recovery is choosing the program that offers the correct benefits and care that best suits the needs and circumstances of the individual.

Maitri Path to Wellness is a Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) facility located in the heart of Peru, Illinois. Our organization is committed to creating growth, inducing healing, and helping our community succeed in the way it deserves to. We believe, fully, that everyone deserves a chance at a better life. Our supportive environment allows individuals to seek counseling in specialized areas through encouraging them to achieve success beyond their expectations through empathy, kindness, compassion, respect, and counseling innovation.

At Maitri Path to Wellness, we support our individuals’ journey of recovery through our Sober Living program, Wellness and Recovery with Maitri (WARM). Through WARM, our residents will generally live on-site for 6-9 months. They will strengthen their individual skills in finding employment, independent living, and therapeutic strategies, etcetera, through the Peer Recovery Support Services (PRSS). PRSS will connect individuals in recovery with trained Peer Recovery Support Specialists who have lived experience with substance use disorders and recovery. This allows them to be prepared with the necessary abilities to take the next steps in their lives. Our facility provides a structured, substance-free living environment for individuals who have achieved sobriety and are ready to transition to independent living.

Maitri Path to Wellness also offers Outpatient and Intensive Outpatient (OP & IOP) treatment groups for Substance Use Disorder. These groups are designed to help patients achieve changes in alcohol and/or drug use and addictive behaviors, as well as learn new coping skills and recovery strategies, build interpersonal skills, and develop social support networks.

With Maitri Path to Wellness’s full range of services, individuals can find a treatment plan that fits their needs. The right choice of treatment for someone stems from the level of care they need, with their strengths, talents, coping abilities, and values leading them to overcome the challenges and conditions of substance use.

For further information or to schedule an appointment, contact the office at (815)780-0690, email us at Admin@Maitri.team , or message us on Facebook @MaitriPath.

Maitri Path to Wellness

710 Peoria Street

Peru, IL 61354

maitripathtowellness.com

Maitri path to Wellness logo 2022 sponsored