Freshen Up Outdoors: Paints and Stains for Every Project

Summer is the perfect time to give your outdoor space a facelift, and nothing transforms a backyard like a fresh coat of paint or a rich, durable stain. Whether you’re restoring a weathered deck, updating patio furniture, or tackling a DIY fence project, the right products make all the difference.

Decks take a beating from sun, rain, and foot traffic. A high-quality stain not only brings out the natural beauty of the wood, but also provides a layer of protection against the elements. Choose from transparent stains for a subtle finish or solid stains for bold color and added coverage. Many modern formulas also include mildew resistance and UV blockers to help your deck look better, longer.

Paint isn’t just for walls—it’s a great way to refresh outdoor furniture, planters, shutters, and even concrete. Exterior paints are designed to withstand temperature swings and moisture, so your projects hold up through the seasons. For wooden surfaces, latex exterior paint offers excellent coverage and durability, while oil-based formulas work best for high-wear areas.

For fences, railings, and trim, look for weather-resistant stains or paints that won’t peel or chip easily. Proper prep is key: start with a clean surface, sand where needed, and use a good primer when painting bare wood. It might take a little effort, but the results speak for themselves.

Whether you’re going for classic, rustic, or bold curb appeal, quality paint and stain products bring your vision to life—and keep it looking great for years to come. So pick your color, grab a brush, and let your outdoor creativity run wild.

